78,100 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,716 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $3,825,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQN. Scotiabank lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

