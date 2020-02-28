82,581 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. FOX comprises about 2.2% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

