85,101 Shares in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Purchased by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,221,000. Tech Data comprises about 3.9% of Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tech Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

TECD stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,298. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.08.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

