9,806 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.05.

NYSE EL traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $183.60. 4,076,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,407. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $152.99 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average of $198.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

