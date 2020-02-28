AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.65% of AAR worth $73,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AAR by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:AIR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.14. 13,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,887. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.83 and a beta of 1.19.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $798,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

