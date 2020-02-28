ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about ABB (NYSE:ABB) have been trending very negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ABB earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,913,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ABB has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. DZ Bank lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

