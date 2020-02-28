Absolute (ABS) Price Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Absolute has a market capitalization of $15,920.00 and approximately $1,974.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Absolute has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.01021179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00040919 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00197263 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001927 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00325445 BTC.

Absolute Profile

Absolute (ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

