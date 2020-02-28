Abyss Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $916,039.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.85 million and $916,039.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00055157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00507744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $591.22 or 0.06768569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00065979 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030452 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005516 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Indodax, HitBTC, CoinBene, CoinPlace, DDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex, ZBG, YoBit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

