Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.49% of Acadia Healthcare worth $73,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 686,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.