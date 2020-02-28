Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.60. 1,667,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.