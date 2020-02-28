Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783,473 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,051 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.4% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $754,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $158.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,261.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.54. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

