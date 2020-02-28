Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several research firms have commented on ACST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.