Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 249.46% and a negative net margin of 1,116.69%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. 466,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 21.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market cap of $782.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

