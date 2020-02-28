Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Acceleron Pharma worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management I LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

XLRN stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.75. 26,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $95.95.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

