Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $186.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.28 and its 200 day moving average is $199.10. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $160.39 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

