AceD Hits Market Capitalization of $73,544.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market capitalization of $73,544.00 and $164.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004836 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001159 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,746,103 coins and its circulating supply is 10,729,603 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

