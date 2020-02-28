Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Up 11.4% in February

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the January 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 654,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,782,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 813,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,888,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 268,039 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.14 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.