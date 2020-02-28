Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter.

ACU traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.22. 12,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33. Acme United has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

