Actinium Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,130.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $337,624.00 and approximately $4,130.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00056009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,541,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.