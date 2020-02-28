Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of GOLF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. The company had a trading volume of 625,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,062. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

