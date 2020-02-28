Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Acushnet worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,531,000 after purchasing an additional 170,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 157,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 37.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $24.96. 9,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,850. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price objective on Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.