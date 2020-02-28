Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.41.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 508.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 58,346 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.