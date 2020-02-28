Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $609,503.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,599.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.06 or 0.02605311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.51 or 0.03563972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00683516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00786217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011096 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00085492 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00584108 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

