ADAMANT Messenger Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $759,712.00 and $14.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,804,377 coins and its circulating supply is 83,662,367 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

