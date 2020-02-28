AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

AHCO stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $652.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.12.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $2,356,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

