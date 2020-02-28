AdEx Reaches Market Cap of $8.46 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $986,568.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0997 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.02512768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00218906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00130351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit, Kyber Network and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

