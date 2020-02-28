Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,775,000 after buying an additional 496,288 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,192,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 608,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,260,000.

NYSE ADSW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -411.52, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.63. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Disposal Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

