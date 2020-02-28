Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aecom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,652,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aecom by 16.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aecom by 21.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ACM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ACM stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. 2,804,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. Aecom has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.