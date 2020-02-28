Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.81 and a 12-month high of C$21.83.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

