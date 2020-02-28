Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.00 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Aegion stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.01. 179,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. Aegion has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.95 million, a PE ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Aegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

