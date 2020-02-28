Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.67). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

