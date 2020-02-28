Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Update

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGLE. ValuEngine lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $214.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.