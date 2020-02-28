aelf (ELF) Tops One Day Volume of $33.68 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BCEX, Ethfinex and Tokenomy. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $46.14 million and $33.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.02498111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00129940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, AirSwap, CoinTiger, Koinex, Gate.io, Bibox, BigONE, DDEX, BCEX, Tokenomy, Ethfinex, Allbit, ABCC, OKEx, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Binance, Huobi, IDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

