Aencoin Market Capitalization Reaches $7.28 Million (AEN)

Aencoin (CURRENCY:AEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Aencoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Aencoin has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $75,781.00 worth of Aencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aencoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aencoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00512525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.45 or 0.06683573 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00065929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029772 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Aencoin Token Profile

Aencoin (CRYPTO:AEN) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2018. Aencoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,265,785 tokens. Aencoin’s official Twitter account is @aencoin. The Reddit community for Aencoin is /r/Aenco and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aencoin’s official website is www.aencoin.com.

Aencoin Token Trading

Aencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.