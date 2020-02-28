Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $869.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $50.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 582,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 483,652 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,752 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

