AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. AES updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.48 EPS.

NYSE:AES traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,558,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AES has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.1433 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

