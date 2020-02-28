AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. AES also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.40-1.48 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.26.

Shares of AES stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AES has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

