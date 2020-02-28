Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.75 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $50.75 million and $12.23 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001924 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, BigONE, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000509 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 348,561,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,740,444 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Crex24, Zebpay, Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io, BigONE, Liqui, Radar Relay, Mercatox, HADAX, Koinex, ZB.COM, Binance, HitBTC, BitMart, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, FCoin, Kyber Network, CoinBene, OOOBTC, DragonEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.