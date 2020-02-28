AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,336 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at $2,512,857,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 7,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after purchasing an additional 810,069 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,273 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Shares of AFL opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

