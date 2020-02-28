AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,355,000 after buying an additional 160,040 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NYSE AGCO traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. 35,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

