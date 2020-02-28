Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $23.81. 2,246,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.04.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

