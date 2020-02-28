Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

AIMT traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,353. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

