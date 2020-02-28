Aion 1-Day Volume Tops $6.09 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. Aion has a total market cap of $57.40 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.02498111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00129940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, DragonEX, Radar Relay, BitForex, Bilaxy, Liqui, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

