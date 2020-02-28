Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DETNF stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. 980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Story: Liquidity

