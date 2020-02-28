Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Issues Earnings Results

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%.

ALG traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.77. 128,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.70. Alamo Group has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $132.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

