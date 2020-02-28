Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Up 15.5% in February

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 480,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 30th total of 415,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Albany International has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Albany International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

