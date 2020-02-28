Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Albemarle has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

ALB stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.60. 26,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.41.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

