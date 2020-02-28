Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Howard Weil cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

AQN stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

