Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,509 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $12,936,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

