Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,997,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338,541 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 45.9% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Alibaba Group worth $847,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $513,683,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

NYSE:BABA traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,407,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.59. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.